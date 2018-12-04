George H.W. Bush's service dog bid his final farewell to the late President on Tuesday afternoon.

At the services held at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, the golden retriever named Sully, after pilot Sully Sullenberger, stood by his former owner's casket for one last time. For the special occasion, Sully donned an American flag service vest, emblazoned with the seal of the President of the United States.

The furry friend traveled the many miles from Texas to Washington D.C. to attend the open casket service, alongside the Bush family. His buddy for the event was former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, who served under George W. Bush.

Sully is understandably upset by the death of his longtime friend, but he is glad to have served the 41st president for nearly six months. The two became fast friends after Sully moved into the Bush estate following the death of First Lady Barbara Bush in April of this year.

Their adorable friendship was well-documented on their respective social media accounts, with photos of the pair taking walks together. Bush Sr. loved the dog so much that he even got a pair of socks to honor Sully.