People Magazine
Everyone is talking about Priyanka Chopra's wedding glow.
In case you missed it, the Indian-born actress married singer Nick Jonas with a cross-cultural, week-long wedding celebration that made news around the world. While the anticipation for the event had everyone on their seats, today, we got a sneak peak into the couple's fabulous nuptials, courtesy of People Magazine.
While her Ralph Lauren gown, which features beautiful lace details and a high neckline, and veil are bridal wear goals, there's one thing that stood out the most: Her red lipstick. Red is a bold choice for wedding day makeup, as many brides, including her BFF Meghan Markle, tend to go for nude tones. Yet, Priyanka's makeup artist Yumi Moore thought the bold lip would complete her "soft and natural look to match the spirit of her Ralph Lauren wedding dress."
The result is epic. Yumi used the Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick (as seen below) in Boy Gorgeous, a berry-toned red with a creamy matte finish.
The hue is the perfect pairing to her skin makeup, which the makeup pro describes as "a beautiful, almost airbrushed, but still natural-looking complexion." To achieve this, Yumi used brand new products from Marc Jacobs Beauty that will hit shelves in May 2019: the Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder, Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick and Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder in Scarlet.
"I wanted her skin to shimmer and glow so I dusted on the new Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder in Scarlet to give her a warm, luminous look after I evened out the complexion with the Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick," Yumi stated in a press release.
For her eyes, the pro kept her look monochromatic with a berry-toned shadow palette: Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Fantascene. Yumi dusted On The Dance Floor over her lids, then finished with mascara.
The look is perfect for the highly-anticipated wedding, but also comes just in time for the holidays, when red lipstick is a clear go-to.
