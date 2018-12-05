Newbies No More! Look Back at Stars' First-Ever Grammy Awards

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 3:00 AM
Music's Biggest Night is just around the corner.
That's right! Today's biggest stars are crossing their fingers and hoping to hear their names called this Friday when The Recording Academy reveals the nominations for the 2019 Grammys.
If the predictions are accurate, there will likely be some industry veterans on the list. For instance, forecasters expect Drake to receive a few nods. The rapper has already been nominated 35 times and has secured three wins over the course of his career. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are also possible contenders. Mr. and Mrs. Carter have 21 and 22 Grammys, respectively.
There will likely be some newbies in the group, too. For instance, many forecasters expect Dua Lipa and Ella Mai to be in the running for Best New Artist. Neither star has ever received a nomination.
Then again, every star was a rookie at some point. Just look at Cardi B. She received her first Grammy nomination last year.
To look back at other stars' Grammy debuts, check out the gallery.
The nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards will be announced Friday, Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET via CBS This Morning and Apple Music. The winners will then be revealed at the big award show on Feb. 10, 2019.
Bachelor Nation's Most Dramatic Year Ever: Cheating Scandals, Instagram Controversies and That Damn Switcheroo
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?