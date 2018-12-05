Stocksy
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 6:00 AM
We are here for wintertime, but why is it that, in reality, it's always so much colder than we've remembered?
Well for us, it's because we're choosing to recall the good things about the season: the warm crackling fireplace, the fuzzy oversized blankets, the snuggly teddy bear jackets. You know the ultra-cozy things that make the season bearable and dare we say delightful.
And since there's no such thing as too many fuzzy warm items you can have right about now—from mittens to slippers to blankets—here are our must-shop favorites!
BUY IT: Eddie Bauer Grizzly Peak Ultra Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw at Wayfair, $28.99
BUY IT: UGG Classic II Mini Ankle Boot at Urban Outfitters, $140
BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Osito Sport Hybrid Jacket at Nordstrom, $115
BUY IT: UO Faux Fur Hooded Zip-Front Jacket at Urban Outfitters, $99
BUY IT: Avec Les Filles Sherpa Trim Corduroy Jacket at Urban Outfitters, $139
BUY IT: STEVE MADDEN Bitter Faux Shearling Trim Bootie at Nordstrom, $139.95
BUY IT: Levi's Oversized Denim Sherpa Trucker Jacket at Urban Outfitters, $168
BUY IT: I.AM.GIA Nya Faux Fur Jacket at Urban Outfitters, $350
BUY IT: Kendall + Kylie Edison Faux Fur Booties at Revolve, $150
BUY IT: UO Fluffy Corduroy Puffer Coat at Urban Outfitters, $129
BUY IT: MADEWELL Balloon Sleeve Pullover Sweater at Nordstrom, $98
BUY IT: BURBERRY Heritage Giant Check Fringed Cashmere Muffler at Nordstrom, $430
BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Cuddle Up Faux Fur Throw Blanket at Nordstrom, $149
BUY IT: UGG® Cable Knit Over the Knee Socks at Nordstrom, $39.50
BUY IT: THREAD & SUPPLY Wubby Fleece Pullover at Nordstrom, $49.90
BUY IT: PATAGONIA Los Gatos Fleece Jacket at Nordstrom, $129
BUY IT: FRENCH CONNECTION Arabella Faux Shearling Jacket at Nordstrom, $133.50
All we're saying is: Who wants to snuggle?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
