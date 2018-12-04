The World's Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018 May Surprise You

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100; Jo Hale/Redferns
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 12:58 PM
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100; Jo Hale/Redferns
It's a beautiful day for Bono and the rest of U2, because they just topped the list of Forbes' Highest-Paid Musicians list.
Shockingly enough, the Irish rock band beat out world class artists like Jay-Z and Taylor Swift for the no. 1 spot on the annual list. The band's $118 million earnings for 2018 exceeded the no. 2 earner's income by nearly $3 million dollars, which in comparison, is truly not that much of a difference. And who is the runner-up, you ask? Well, this one's a shocker too. It's none other than Coldplay.
Award-winning musicians like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry came in third, fourth and fifth place respectively, with profits all around the $100 million dollar mark.
It seems the key to nabbing the top spots is having a majority of a tour take place within the period of time that Forbes pulls data from. This was the case for U2, since one of their tours wrapped at the beginning of the scoring period, before they kicked off on yet another tour within that same time.
And Coldplay went on tour in two different continents, thus helping them score the position of runner-up. Not to mention their countless songs that were streamed across the world.
Getty Images
While this helps some artists soar to the top of the list, it also posed a difficulty to singers like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. It turns out that Taylor and Beyoncé's tours kicked off right as the time period for data collection came to a close. So the millions upon millions of dollars they brought in on their tours weren't counted towards their earnings for 2018. There is one saving grace though: those figures will be counted towards 2019's list of top-earners. This means that Bey and Tay will likely reign at the top of the list next year.
To see the full list of millionaires, click here!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
How Britney Spears Overcame Financial Hardship, Custody Battles and Repeated Heartbreak to Find a Surprisingly Normal World
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?