With endless parties, familial requirements and the pressures of gift giving, the holiday season can feel more like a marathon than a sprint. For Meghan Markle last year it was akin to a gauntlet.

No sooner had the retired actress packed up her Toronto rental and spent Thanksgiving with mom Doria Ragland in Los Angeles, she made her official move to London where she and love Prince Harry confirmed what was long suspected: they were to be joined as husband-and-wife in the new year. Following the whirlwind of necessary protocol—a photo session outside Kensington Palace, an official BBC interview and engagement photos with the man who would eventually be tapped to capture their wedding day—Meghan headed north to Sandringham for her first Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II, a three-day affair of formal meals, gift exchanges and mandatory activities that can leave even the most seasoned of royals feeling stressed.

So when it came time to ring in 2018, it made sense that the duo would be desiring a bit of R&R, hopping a commercial flight to the French Riviera for two days of celebrations with friends. "Harry and Meghan were somewhere very private and very expensive," a source told The Daily Mail. "And the word is that the British royals really enjoyed themselves."