EXCLUSIVE!

Ramona Singer's Kiss With Harry Dubin Isn't What It Looks Like

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson & Beth Sobol | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ramona Singer, The Real Housewives of New York City

Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo

Ramona Singer isn't one to kiss and tell. Harry Dubin, on the other hand...

TMZ just published a picture of the Real Housewives of New York City star locking lips with Dubin Friday night at Pomona in Midtown Manhattan—but as Dubin tells E! News exclusively, it's not what it looks like. "You know what? It was a half a second kiss. It was not even a make-out kiss, it was just a regular kiss," he insists. "It looks like it was a make-out kiss, but it wasn't."

The photo raised eyebrows, as Dubin was previously married to former Real Housewives of New York City star Aviva Drescher and has also romanced Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.

As far as his quick kiss with Singer is concerned, Dubin seems nonplussed by the speculation. "We were just hanging out and, you know, I kissed her hello," he tells E! News. "That was it. It was a hello kiss." While Tinsley Mortimer was at the restaurant, Morgan was M.I.A. "If Sonja was there, she would have jumped in. I don't know Sonja's goingto say. She'll be mad," Dubin says. "She won't say anything, but she won't like it. Sonja and I are still very close, dear friends."

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

While Singer has not commented on the kiss, Dubin says, "They're all great girls."

Singer is dating around, and Dubin is happy for her. "She is a wonderful person. She is an amazing person, a great friend of mine—and that's it," he assures E! News. "We're not dating."

Whether this plays out on the next season of Bravo's RHONY remains to be seen.

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ramona Singer , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Celebrities , Rumors , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Padma Lakshmi

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Dishes on His Sex Life With Blake Lively in the Funniest Way

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland Takes Break From Social Media Due to "Horrible" Comments After Cousin's Death

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding

Here Comes the Bride! Which of Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Looks Is Your Favorite?

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush Shares the Biggest Dating Mistake She'll Never Make Again

Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Bono

The World's Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018 May Surprise You

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cher Show

Kim Kardashian Has the Perfect Response to Her Accidental Nip Slip

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.