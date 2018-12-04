"I met this beautiful nurse out in California."

That is how the complicated romance of Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs first began, as Thomas detailed in the Southern Charm season five premiere. The couple met at a bar in May 2017, and as Thomas explained, "We've been together ever since."

He's not lying: Ashley, who was living in Santa Barbara, moved to Charleston, South Carolina, to be with Thomas, joining the Bravo reality hit in the process. And man, did she make an entrance, quickly becoming Southern Charm's new villain, thanks to her verbal attacks on Kathryn Dennis, the mother of Thomas' two children, daughter Kensington Calhoun Ravenel, 4, and son Saint Julien Rembert Ravenel, 3, and questionable motives for moving to Charleston.