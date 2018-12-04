Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
Ariana Grande has a message for Pete Davidson's bullies: stop.
The songstress stood up for her famous ex and took to Instagram with a plea to her fans one day after the SNL comedian spoke out against the harassment.
"I know u [sic] already know this, but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others," the "Thank U, Next" songstress began. "I really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. I've learned thru [sic] my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials, so I do understand, but you truly don't know what anybody is experiencing ever, regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u [sic] that so please let whatever point you're trying to make go."
Grande's note concluded, "I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point."
On Monday, Davidson posted a rare comment on what he has been experiencing behind the scenes.
"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," his public statement, also posted to Instagram, began. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts of frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months."
As the 25-year-old comedian's candid message continued, "I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."
Davidson concluded, "I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you."
As Grande referenced in her statement, she mentioned Davidson in her recent hit single, "Thank U, Next," and accompanying record-breaking music video. In the song, she name-dropped the SNL cast member as well as her other famous exes in the hit track.
"Thought I'd end up with Sean/But he wasn't a match/Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh/Even almost got married/And for Pete, I'm so thankful/Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm/'Cause he was an angel," she sings with mentions of Big Sean, Mac Millerand Ricky Alvarez.
In the '00s rom-com-themed visual, Grande wrote notes to the guys in her own Mean Girls-inspired "burn book." On the page for Davidson, the comments included "Sry I dipped" and "love u always."