Every Time Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Was a Big Mood

Saint West isn't always one to command the attention at the Kardashian-Jenner-West-Disick compound.

Born smack dab in the middle of natural scene-stealers North West, 5, and Penelope Disick, 6, and "the triplets", Chicago West, 11 months, Stormi Webster, 10months, and True Thompson, 8 months, can make finding the spotlight challenging. And then there were the efforts by Mom Kim Kardashian to give her baby boy some semblance of a normal life, intentionally holding back on sharing his likeness to social media so that he could attempt to blend when out without his famous folks.

"So truly, I was not posting about my son because I wanted him to be able to go to the park every single day like a normal human being and nobody knows who he is," Kim admitted at the BlogHer 16 conference, some eight months after Saint's December 2015 arrival. "People thought he didn't exist. People thought I had a whole fake baby and I made this whole thing up because I wasn't posting about it. And to me, that's so ridiculous."