Christmas arrived early for Peta Murgatroyd.
The Dancing With the Stars winner received the gift of her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy decorating their Christmas tree dressed in his birthday suit. Such presents call for promotion on social media, right? Right.
In Peta's photo of Maks, he stood behind the ornament-filled and festive tree and a bright star sat atop it. "I wouldn't normally share a picture of such content," she began. "but I walked out of the kitchen and saw this #notmadatit #topofthemorningtoya #yourewelcome."
Does this put him on Santa's naughty or nice list?
On Sunday, Maks posted a photo of the tree sans decoration. The picture showed their son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovski standing in front of the unadorned fir tree and he wrote about why adding ornaments to it means so much to him.
"I remember standing just like this. Not quite all the way back to when I was 23 months, but as long as I could remember I absolutely loved this time of year AND OUR TREE," he captioned it. "There's so much I feel and want to say but I think everyone who's a new parent knows exactly where I'm coming from."
Shai will turn 2 on Jan. 4 and is the first child for the happy couple. Peta and Maks tied the knot on July 8, 2017 at Long Island's Oheka Castle in a beautiful ceremony. It was the same location where Taylor Swift filmed her "Blank Space" music video.
Ahead of their ceremony in front of 300 friends, the lovebirds went to City Hall and had a private ceremony there, which Maks shared on the one-year anniversary of their big day.
"Before we did it in front of 300 [people]. This was one of the most exciting days of my life!" he wrote about the video of their intimate moment. "Everything felt very festive, I couldn't take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is if New York City herself was marrying us."
Maks continued, "I can't believe it's been a year. I still can't believe you chose me. I can't believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love."
Happy holidays!
