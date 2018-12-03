See Brie Larson in the Newest Trailer for Captain Marvel

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 6:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Brie Larson oozes girl power in the newest trailer for Captain Marvel.

In a new movie trailer for the comic, Larson takes us on a journey of self-discovery as her character, Carol Danvers, attempts to remember who she is and where she came from. It is also a total blast to the past since Captain Marvel makes her entrance into earth's atmosphere in the '90s. 

As Captain Marvel begins to discover her powers with the help of Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, fans of the Marvel universe see how S.H.I.E.L.D. was formed into the agency it exists as today. 

While the new trailer has been a long time coming, there are still quite a few months until the movie is released. Over three months to be exact. But Brie assures fans that the long wait is definitely worth it. "I'm really proud of what it is that we're making," she teased to E! News in June. "I think all the hype and anticipation will be worth it."

Photos

Captain Marvel: Movie Pics

Other actors in the star-packed film include Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva, Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jude Law as a Starforce Commander, Lashana Lynch as Maria "Photon" Rambeau, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser.

To see photos of the stars on set, check out the gallery above!

The film hits theaters in March 8, 2019. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brie Larson , Captain Marvel , Trailers , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi B Rants About Her "Expensive" Beauty Routine

ESC: Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Shares Her ''Truth'' Amid America's Next Top Model Controversy

Arrow

Arrow's Mystery Deepens With Katherine McNamara's Arrival & Huge Green Arrow Twist

Pete Davidson Combats Online Bullying in Public Plea

Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Miles Wears a Helmet for His "Adorable Slightly Misshapen Head"

Jennifer Aniston's Late Mom Was "Too Occupied" to Love Her

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.