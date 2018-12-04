Gustin says the number really hit him two years ago when they were celebrating Arrow's 100th episode (which we were also in attendance for).

"That's more when the concept of it kind of blew my mind a little bit more, because I was so far away from reaching that, and I know how hard it is to make these shows. It's crazy. It feels like we've made a hundred. It's cool. It's a cool feeling."

In fact, you'd be forgiven for thinking The Flash might have even done more than 100 at this point, because this show has done a lot over its four and a half seasons. In honor of the show's trip back in time, let's take a very brief little journey back ourselves, just in case you're like us and kinda forgot a few things...

Season one introduced us to Barry Allen, the slightly nerdy CSI tech who got struck by lightning during the particle accelerator explosion at STAR Labs. He then developed super speed and became the Flash. We also met the wheelchair-bound Harrison Wells, who was not actually Harrison Wells and didn't actually need a wheelchair. He was actually Eobard Thawne, a rogue speedster, and he had gone back in time and killed Barry's mother.