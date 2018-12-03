Diddy Navigates His ''New Life'' as a Single Father Following Kim Porter's Death

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Porter, Sean P. Diddy Combs

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sean "Diddy" Combs is embarking on a new "journey" after the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

On Monday, the rapper started his new morning routine, which includes the dreaded early morning carpool. "What's up y'all? Today, the journey begins," he shared on his Instagram. "Thank you for your prayers and support. I am now a part of the six a.m. crew."

Despite the early wake-up call, Diddy said the "Mommy/Daddy thing" is "beautiful." Plus, he's learned to appreciate the single mothers and fathers out there who "step up and play both roles." And more importantly, he realized, "Mothers do it all the time. Shout out!"

The artist gave the life update from the car as he drove his little ones to school, weeks after his ex-girlfriend died in her Los Angeles, Calif. home. He captioned his message: "New day. New life, New responsibilities. Kim I got this. Just like you taught me!" 

He added, "I was trained by the best! #KimPorter"

Read

Kim Porter Honored at Funeral: Sean "Diddy" Combs Pays Tribute to "Our Angel"

After safely getting the little ones to their destination, Diddy went for a hike in Runyon Canyon and reflected on the past few weeks. 

"I gotta give all glory to God for waking me up this morning, my kids having the strength to go to school," he shared as he looked out over the canyon. He then challenged himself by taking the hard route to the top of the mountain.

However, he later had some difficulty when his phone died and he got lost finding his car. Luckily, a paparazzo came to the rapper's rescue and helped him charge his phone. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sean "Diddy" Combs , P. Diddy , Death , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima & More Highest Paid VS Models

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, tattoos

Pete Davidson Is "Dating Again" 2 Months After Ariana Grande Split

The Flash

The Flash Cast Celebrates 100 Episodes With Rapid Fire Scoop

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Platinum Blonde Khloe Kardashian Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With True Thompson

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Wimbledon 2018

Dissecting Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Relationship: What's True and What's Not

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Kylie Jenner's Latest Post With Travis Scott Has Fans Questioning Their Relationship Status

Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher, SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration

Eddie Murphy Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Fiancé Paige Butcher

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.