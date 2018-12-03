Get ready to go back to The Flash of the past.

The 100th episode of the CW series, which airs tomorrow, takes Barry (Grant Gustin) and his daughter Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) on a trip through the history of the show, revisiting old baddies and big moments from over the course of the past five seasons. We're also about to finally get to see this year's big three-show crossover, which debuts with next week's episode of The Flash, and to celebrate, we hit up the cast before their 100th episode celebration to get some teases on what's to come.

Specifically, we got the gang to guess what face people will be making after they see the 100th episode, and they almost nailed it. If you ask us, they could have looked a little more dumbfounded. We had to watch it multiple times and we still had to get the cast and EP Todd Helbing to clear up a couple things. We might just be dumb, but there's a whole lot going on.