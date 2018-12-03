Lindsay Lohan is bringing a modern twist to Disney's fairy tale princesses.

The entrepreneur covers PAPER magazine's Break the Internet issue in fabulous style. Dressed in an array of fanciful — and revealing — ensembles, the former Disney star shows she is no longer the young girl people remember from hit movies like The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. Her fashionable interpretation of a busty-looking Snow White is surely why her candid interview is featured in the Break the Internet issue.

It could also be because she finally addresses that controversial video of her attempting to help a "refugee family" in Russia. In a brief statement, Lindsay says, through her rep, "I read the situation wrong. I've learned from it. And that's all I have to say."

While the 32-year-old doesn't exactly explain what happened in detail, she defends her choice to share the encounter with the world on social media. In her opinion, using sites like Twitter and Instagram give her a "way of controlling the narrative."