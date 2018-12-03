Carole Middleton has revealed a sweet holiday tradition she has with her grandkids.

Just days ago, Kate Middleton's mother gave her very first interview, in which she discussed her family and her life just west of London. Carole, who established the popular Party Pieces company in 1987, currently resides in Bucklebury with husband Michael Middleton. The couple, who are also the parents of Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, have four grandchildren. In addition to Kate and Prince William's children—Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months—they welcomed their fourth grandchild this fall when Pippa gave birth to her first child.

During her interview with The Telegraph, Carole revealed the holiday traditions her family has each year. It will be the first Christmas for Prince Louis, as well as Pippa's son, so what traditions do they look forward to as they get older?