Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and More Stars Dazzle at the Versace Fashion Show

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 8:35 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Versace Show

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Versace hosted its pre-fall runway show in New York on Sunday and there were several stars in attendance.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a date night out of the whole event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dazzled in a dress made out of pink crystals and accessorized her look with see-through heels, a high ponytail and a sparkly eye.

The KKW Beauty head sat front row with her hubby, who joked he was going to steal an earring after one fell onto the runway. 

"Y'all, I'm about to steal this earring that dropped…They think they're getting this back. We're about to steal this," the rapper said.  

In fact, the duo had a whole collection of Versace swag waiting for them upon their arrival at their hotel, including his and her robes, a Versace bed spread and an array of the designer's fragrances.

Blake Lively, Versace Show

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

However, these weren't the only celebrities at the fashion show. Blake Lively was also in attendance and donned a sparkly silver number.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara and Lupita Nyong'o all slayed at the runway show, as well.

Several celebrities hit the catwalk, too, including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber.

This marked Baldwin's first return to the runway since she tied the knot with Justin Bieber.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

