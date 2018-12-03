Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Married!

After tying the knot in two highly-anticipated ceremonies over the weekend, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Jonas are officially wife and husband. While pictures of the beloved couples on their big days have been kept under wraps, the newlyweds were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi at Jodhpur airport on Monday after their whirlwind weekend. As such, they were the first photos of the married lovebirds.

The couple was the image of wedded bliss as they embraced in front of the photographers. The beautiful bride donned a turquoise and gold sari by Sabayasachi and Celine shades while the handsome groom opted for a matching khaki jacket and trousers.