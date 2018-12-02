Kourtney Kardashian Is Very Ready for it to Be Christmas Already

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 4:53 PM

Kourtney Kardashian

Is it December 25 yet?

'Tis the season for Hallmark and Lifetime movies (not to mention Netflix classics like The Princess Switch), and Kourtney Kardashian has been getting festive for the holidays since Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a Polaroid photo of herself on Instagram clad in Christmas-themed pajamas. The PJs were white with red reindeer and Christmas trees on them. "Merry morning" she captioned it.

With sartorial tributes to Santa like that, she's surely on the "nice" list.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

A few days after Thanksgiving, she also shared a photo of herself getting into the Christmas spirit. Kourtney sat on a chaise lounge next to her pool while wearing a bikini and sunglasses and perusing the Internet on her laptop. "Christmas shopping," she wrote.

It's been a busy week for the oldest Kardashian sister, not to mention the holiday shopping she's probably doing, too. Yesterday, she and her sister Kim Kardashian had a joint birthday party for their kids Reign Disick and Saint West, who are about to turn 4 and 3, respectively. It was Tarzan-themed and, in pure Kardashian fashion, the decorations were outstanding. There was even a real monkey!

Before that, she helped Luka Sabbat celebrate his 21st birthday in West Hollywood.

Kourtney definitely knows how to get in the spirit of the holidays, no matter the season. She dressed to the nines when it came to Halloween with her kids, not to mention the Kardashian-Jenner group outfit where Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all wore Victoria's Secret Angels wings.

What goodies will be under Kourtney's tree this year? Only a few more weeks until we find out!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Christmas , Holidays , Top Stories

