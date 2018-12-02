EXCLUSIVE!

Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly Are Married: Inside Their Mexico Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 11:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Malin Akerman, Jack Donnelly

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Malin Akerman is married again!

The 40-year-old Billions and Watchmen actress married her British actor boyfriend Jack Donnelly, 32, on Saturday in front of family and friends on the beach at Playa Playa Project in Tulum, Mexico, E! News has confirmed. The bride wore a "slinky pink dress" and a pink rose in her hair, which she wore pulled back, an eyewitness said, adding that Donnelly sported a navy vest and pants.

"They were both barefoot and the waves came up on the shore and got their feet wet throughout the ceremony," the insider told E! News. "It was a brief but beautiful ceremony. The waves were crashing and it was a perfect day."

Guests sat on benches in the sand as the waves lapped underfoot, E! News has learned.

"They seemed ecstatic and blissful," the eyewitness said about the newlyweds. "They kissed over and over again. Malin jumped into Jack's arms and didn't want to come down. Her son Sebastian was there and they each held hands with him and swung him up and down. He was very joyful and laughing throughout. After the ceremony, they took a walk on the beach alone. It was very romantic and they didn't stop kissing and hugging. They seemed so excited to be married."

This marks Akerman's' second marriage. In 2013, she and Sebastian's father, Italian musician Roberto Zincone, divorced after six years of marriage. 

Photos

Secret Celebrity Weddings

Akerman revealed in October that she and Donnelly were engaged. The two first sparked romance rumors in March 2017 when they were spotted packing on the PDA in Puerto Rico.

Malin Akerman

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

"He's actually my youngest sister's boyfriend's friend from drama school in England...and I have known him for the past four years but didn't see him," Akerman said on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan earlier this year. "Then all of a sudden he came back from England like a year-and-a-half ago, and I just kinda looked and him and went, 'Wow, have you always been this cute?'"

"He was brilliant with my son and that was it, and my heart melted," she said.

Sebastian, she said, responded to the engagement news by jumping up on the couch and saying, "Yay, we're getting married!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Malin Akerman , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland Swims Naked in Photo Wells Adams "Thoroughly Enjoyed" Taking

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Portia de Rossi With Anniversary Gift...That May Require Glasses

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

Watch Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Pre-Wedding Sangeet Dance Contest

Britney Spears, Baby One More Time, Video

It's Britney's Birthday B**ch! Celebrate Britney Spears Turning 37 By Voting for Her Best Music Video Ever

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace Breaks Silence After Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Feud Rumors: Report

Britney Spears, MGM

How Britney Spears Overcame Financial Hardship, Custody Battles and Repeated Heartbreak to Find a Surprisingly Normal World

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Cost Over $500K: A Breakdown

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.