Malin Akerman is married again!

The 40-year-old Billions and Watchmen actress married her British actor boyfriend Jack Donnelly, 32, on Saturday in front of family and friends on the beach at Playa Playa Project in Tulum, Mexico, E! News has confirmed. The bride wore a "slinky pink dress" and a pink rose in her hair, which she wore pulled back, an eyewitness said, adding that Donnelly sported a navy vest and pants.

"They were both barefoot and the waves came up on the shore and got their feet wet throughout the ceremony," the insider told E! News. "It was a brief but beautiful ceremony. The waves were crashing and it was a perfect day."

Guests sat on benches in the sand as the waves lapped underfoot, E! News has learned.

"They seemed ecstatic and blissful," the eyewitness said about the newlyweds. "They kissed over and over again. Malin jumped into Jack's arms and didn't want to come down. Her son Sebastian was there and they each held hands with him and swung him up and down. He was very joyful and laughing throughout. After the ceremony, they took a walk on the beach alone. It was very romantic and they didn't stop kissing and hugging. They seemed so excited to be married."

This marks Akerman's' second marriage. In 2013, she and Sebastian's father, Italian musician Roberto Zincone, divorced after six years of marriage.