Nick Jonas can take Priyanka Chopra and their families sure know how to wedding.

The bride shared on Instagram on Sunday morning, a day after the couple's nuptials, photos and a video from their pre-wedding Sangeet party in the actress' native India. During the event, two teams made up of their family and friends donned lavish traditional outfits and competed against each other by re-enacting via dances onstage their own interpretations of how Priyanka and Chopra met, resulting in a production fit for Bollywood.

"It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love," Priyanka wrote on Instagram. "Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together."

"And what a performance it was," she said. "Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful @nickjonas."