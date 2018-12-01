Getty Images/Shutterstock
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Dec. 1, 2018 7:58 PM
Getty Images/Shutterstock
Eminem has never been the type of person who shies away from speaking his mind in his music. His new rap "Kick Off" is certainly no different.
The rapper's latest track was dropped Friday night and is an 11 minute-long freestyle that broaches topics including drugs, sex, rap and other NSFW topics. The video of him rapping was shot at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit, Mich., which is where, according to Variety, he had many of his early rap battles. Eminem calls the location his "old stomping grounds" in his Instagram video.
Eminem prefaces the video by comparing a rap battle to war. He and Royce Da 5'9" say in the intro, "the main objective is to destroy, completely f--kin' obliterate your opponent by saying anything and everything, whatever the f--k you can, to get a reaction from the crowd. So nothing's off limits."
That message was loud and clear. The first verse goes so far as to mention the May 22, 2017 bombing in Machester, England at the Ariana Grande concert.
He says in the middle of his verse, "Squashed in-between a brainwashing machine / Like an Islamic regime, a jihadist extreme radical / Suicide bomber that's seeing / Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening / And as the audience from the damn concert is leaving / Detonates the device strapped to his abdominal region."
In that same verse, he compares a woman to Jada Pinkett Smith. He raps, "Told this chick she's hot as Jada Pinkett / And just stared 'til I made her think it / Said, 'Maybe we should just get married.'"
Justin Bieber was another fellow artist who did not make it out of Eminem's rap unscathed. In the third verse, Eminem says, "Justin Bieber in a Catholic school / Selling dust and reefer when your back is to him / Don't adjust your speaker."
Other big names mentioned in the freestyle include Reese Witherspoon, Ric Flair and potentially Christina Aguilera. Eminem mentions a "Christina" and it is presumably the "Beautiful" singer because the two of them have a checkered past and the lyrics speaking about this "Christina" are rather expletive.
Eminem has created some rap beef in other songs and albums as well. His most recent release Kamizake stirred up some controversy after he made a homophobic slur about Tyler, The Creator and used profanities while rapping about President Donald Trump.
Plus, there was the back-and-forth rap duel between the "Not Afraid" artist and Machine Gun Kelly. Eminem took his shot at the "Bad Things" singer, who quickly replied with a diss track of his own.
