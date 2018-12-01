Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Now this is how Cardi B celebrates the holidays, okurrr!
During Friday's night 102.7 KIISFM's Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, the A-list rapper treated fans to an unforgettable set of her biggest hits. In fact, she had a surprise guest for the crowd inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
"I'm already running out of breath. I've got asthma. I'm gonna need somebody to help me out," Cardi B shared with fans before bringing Offset out on stage to sing "Ric Flair Drip" together. "This is my husband. Heyyyy husband."
When the track came to an end, the pair kissed on the lips but not before Cardi gushed about her man.
"Thank you husband. He's so fine," she told the crowd. "That's my baby daddy yo."
Cardi B would conclude her set with "Bodak Yellow" just before midnight with help from the audience. "Man, you all are going to have to help me sing this song before I leave because I'm tried," she joked.
According to an eyewitness, celebs including Jillian Michaels, Christina Milian and Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy were loving the performance and couldn't help but dance from their seats.
"Thank you for supporting me," the Grammy nominee shared before leaving the stage. "Merry Christmas."
Cardi B is expected to return to the stage for Z100's Jingle Ball concert event at Madison Square Garden December 7.
As for Los Angeles' star-studded show, artists including Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello and G-Eazy performed their biggest hits just before the holidays.
Stars including Chris Harrison, Raven-Symoné, Nolan Gould, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Corinne Olympios , Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon were also spotted enjoying the evening.
—Additional reporting by Kimberly Wilborn