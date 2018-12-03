Botched season 5 is said to be "so crazy" and we couldn't be more excited for it!

Dr. Terry Dubrow teased the wild ride that's in store for Botched fans during an exclusive chat with E! News. Per the medical professional, the 5th installment of Botched features "holes in heads, missing body parts, little dogs that bit off their owner's noses" and so much more.

In the words of Dr. Dubrow, the cases have gotten "out of control." The E! personality furthered this point as he also teased the Botched case which stood out the most.

Apparently, fans will see Heather Dubrow's husband build "a buttock out of nothing" for one bikini model. "She had injections of silicone in her buttock to make it bigger and they got infected," Terry explained. "And she had most of it removed and it left her with an incredibly deformed buttock."