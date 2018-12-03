RETURNS
DEC. 6, 10PM
EXCLUSIVE!

LOL! Watch Dr. Terry Dubrow Roast Dr. Paul Nassif Ahead of Botched's "Crazy" New Season

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Botched season 5 is said to be "so crazy" and we couldn't be more excited for it!

Dr. Terry Dubrow teased the wild ride that's in store for Botched fans during an exclusive chat with E! News. Per the medical professional, the 5th installment of Botched features "holes in heads, missing body parts, little dogs that bit off their owner's noses" and so much more.

In the words of Dr. Dubrow, the cases have gotten "out of control." The E! personality furthered this point as he also teased the Botched case which stood out the most.

Apparently, fans will see Heather Dubrow's husband build "a buttock out of nothing" for one bikini model. "She had injections of silicone in her buttock to make it bigger and they got infected," Terry explained. "And she had most of it removed and it left her with an incredibly deformed buttock."

Photos

Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow's Bromance

"At first, I had no idea how I was gonna do it. In fact, I didn't really know exactly what I was gonna do 'til I started elevating up tissue," the Botched star further added. "It worked. I hope, I think…yeah, it worked."

We're sure we aren't the only ones excited to see the results of this "very hard, very risky" case.

As for Dr. Dubrow's 20 year friendship with costar Dr. Paul Nassif? It appears the docs are closer than ever as Terry lovingly roasted his peer during the sit-down. Nonetheless, Terry made sure to note that his longtime pal is "very nice and very sweet."

For more crazy cases and a closer look at the Botched doctors' LOL-worthy friendship, be sure to tune into the season 5 premiere on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m.

Botched returns Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Plastic Surgery , Health , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Paris Jackson, Versace Show

Fashion Police

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1515

Nervous Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris for the First Time Since 2016 Robbery on KUWTK

Britney Spears, Baby One More Time, Video

It's Britney's Birthday B**ch! Celebrate Britney Spears Turning 37 By Voting for Her Best Music Video Ever

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Happy Birthday Chrissy Teigen! Relive Her Sweetest Moments With Husband John Legend to Celebrate

Aquaman, Poster, Jason Momoa, Bumblebee, Mary Poppins

Which December Blockbuster Will You Be Racing to See in Theaters?

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1515

"I'm So Crazy!" Kourtney Kardashian Admits Egg-Freezing Hormone Shots Make Her "Emotional"

Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Celebrate Kaley Cuoco's Birthday With a Big Bang, Birthday Cake and By Voting for Her Best Role of All Time

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.