by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 5:00 AM
Botched season 5 is said to be "so crazy" and we couldn't be more excited for it!
Dr. Terry Dubrow teased the wild ride that's in store for Botched fans during an exclusive chat with E! News. Per the medical professional, the 5th installment of Botched features "holes in heads, missing body parts, little dogs that bit off their owner's noses" and so much more.
In the words of Dr. Dubrow, the cases have gotten "out of control." The E! personality furthered this point as he also teased the Botched case which stood out the most.
Apparently, fans will see Heather Dubrow's husband build "a buttock out of nothing" for one bikini model. "She had injections of silicone in her buttock to make it bigger and they got infected," Terry explained. "And she had most of it removed and it left her with an incredibly deformed buttock."
"At first, I had no idea how I was gonna do it. In fact, I didn't really know exactly what I was gonna do 'til I started elevating up tissue," the Botched star further added. "It worked. I hope, I think…yeah, it worked."
We're sure we aren't the only ones excited to see the results of this "very hard, very risky" case.
As for Dr. Dubrow's 20 year friendship with costar Dr. Paul Nassif? It appears the docs are closer than ever as Terry lovingly roasted his peer during the sit-down. Nonetheless, Terry made sure to note that his longtime pal is "very nice and very sweet."
For more crazy cases and a closer look at the Botched doctors' LOL-worthy friendship, be sure to tune into the season 5 premiere on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m.
Botched returns Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m., only on E!
