Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk's Holiday Gift Guide Is Crazy, Sexy, Beautiful

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018

Off the heels of the Victoria's Secret runway show, Elsa Hosk is continuing to share the holiday spirit with a gift guide you'll want to share.

"The holiday season is a time to totally relax and celebrate your hard work all year with family and friends," the model told E! News. "It's so beautiful with Christmas lights and it's nostalgic with old memories."

While comfort and relaxation are high on her wish list, her gifts will make anyone feel like VS angel with her favorite fragrance, beauty products and skin-care. If anyone on your list wants to feel crazy beautiful, this guide is a good place to start. Or, sending this to your significant other may have serious payoffs. 

The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Shares a Gift Guide for Holiday Romance

Check out her picks below!

ESC: VSThe Flannel PJ

Victoria’s Secret Flannel PJ Set

"I love these pajamas to gift all of my friends and family! They're super cute and so comfy. You can all wear different patterns and take fun holiday pictures in them."

ESC: Barbara Sturm ADVENT CALENDAR

Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

"I think this is a really good one for someone who cares about skin-care. It's a little calendar that can be gifted at the beginning of the month. Every day you open a number with a product inside. It's really fancy and it's like getting a beautiful gift everyday leading up to Christmas."

ESC: Love Star Eau de Parfum

Victoria’s Secret Love Star Fragrance

"Love Star is my go-to fragrance to gift this season! Fragrance is always an all-around great gift. You can think about a person's personality and pick a scent that reminds you of them.  The packaging of Love Star is super cute and festive, making it a great gift."

ESC: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Liner

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Liner

"This is my favorite lip liner! It's the perfect shade. It's always a go-to for someone who likes makeup." 

ESC: Theragun Massager

Theragun Massager

"I know so many people who work a lot with their bodies—people that are constantly on-the-go whether it's models, makeup artists or trainers. This is a really nice way to massage out your muscles and restore your body."

ESC: VS Patch Small City Backpack

Victoria’s Secret Small City Backpack

"I think of all my cousins and the girls in my family—they would love these backpacks with the little patches and the glitter. They are easy to take to school, they can change up your look, and you don't have to have a fancy outfit because the bag makes it."

Jewelry from CVC Stones

"This is one of my favorite jewelry brands that I always wear. The pieces are very special and personal – you can find even a stone with someone's star sign in diamonds. It's really pretty!"

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

