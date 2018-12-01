Should We Be Worried About This Is Us' Randall and Beth?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sat., Dec. 1, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
This Is Us

NBC

Yes, This Is Us told us who the mysterious "her" and "she" is in the flashforwards, and the show also dropped a bombshell about a character long-thought dead, but there's something else we're even more worried about now: Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

In the fall finale, "The Beginning Is the End is the Beginning," Randall found out he basically has no chance of winning his election for city councilman. Beth asked him to drop out of the race, going back to the conversation they had when he decided to run. However, Randall refused to drop out. To the couch he went.

Photos

Behind the Scenes of This Is Us Season 3 Photo Shoot With Annie Leibovitz

In the flashforwards, viewers didn't see Randall and Beth together, but Beth was getting ready to go see Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) with him and Tess (Iantha Richardson). The way they talked about each other in the flashforwards seemed a little frosty, but that could have to do with the nature of their trip to see Rebecca (who may be dead or alive, TBD).

What's ahead for the fan-favorite couple? A trip through time.

"Actually, when we come back for the second half, we're going to be moving through the years with them in a really fun way and seeing some little snapshots of different, difficult moments of their relationship. But this is definitely a really scary one. I think that it's very rare that they've been at this crossroads where Randall really wants something that he's just not willing to compromise on," executive producer Elizabeth Berger told THR. "I think this is a couple that almost always considers both of their needs and moves forward together with every decision. So this is a particularly difficult and scary moment in their marriage for both of them, because they can't seem to come to an agreement on this."

Photos

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

On the This Is Us after show, Kelechi Watson and Brown dug into their characters' motivations in the fight.

"That was something else," Kelechi Watson said.

Brown said Randall is thinking he's come so far in the campaign, "let me not leave something unfinished." "From Randall's perspective, if I start it, I finish it," he said.

"And my perspective is, ‘OK, you started the marathon, but the baby's in the hospital…and you're like, ‘I need to finish the race,'" Kelechi Watson said.

In an interview with TVLine, Kelechi Watson reiterated the turbulent time ahead for Randall and Beth.

"Well, it's a rocky road ahead. It's going to be a bit more of a turbulent time in their marriage, but all of that is part of the reality of it. We all felt pretty strongly, if you're going to show a marriage even when it's going really well, you really have to show the cracks, and the hills and the valleys. You have to be transparent about those things, and I'm willing to go there. There's a lot that has been building up, I feel, over the past few seasons in their marriage. And this season, especially, things come to a head," she said. "So we can expect to see more rocky times ahead for them, yeah."

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ This Is Us , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
LGBT TV History

Remember These LGBTQ Firsts on TV?

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Everything About A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding That Made Us Go "Huh?"

Joy Behar Hits Back After Kid Rock Calls Her a "Bitch"

Shannon Beador, RHOC, Real Housewives of Orange County

A Teary Shannon Beador Opens Up About Custody in Divorce From David at RHOC Reunion

Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron Bure, Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart, Candace Cameron Bure Are Down to Star in Ocean's 8 Style Christmas Movie...Let's Make That Happen

Jax Taylor & Brittany Give Lisa Vanderpump "RHOBH" Update

Tyra Banks, Life-Size, 2000

What You May Have Forgotten About Life-Size and How Life-Size 2 Compares

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.