Why Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Divorce Isn't Final Just Yet

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Joe Imel/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett aren't officially exes just yet. 

Despite filing for divorce in April and spending the summer going back and forth on child custody, the estranged couple have not gotten the official sign off on their split.

It's not for lack of trying. The Los Angeles County Court confirmed to E! News that couple's judgment form, filed a month ago on October 29, was rejected on Wednesday. The problem? The document listed the wrong jurisdiction date and an unspecified item in the documents was incomplete. E! News has reached out to their attorney for comment. 

Sounds like a minor mix-up in the grand scheme of their last seven months. According to the judgment rejection, they must resubmit the paperwork and sufficient postage in order to be granted a judgment. 

After mounting speculation of a split for weeks, the mother of two formally announced the end of her near-decade marriage to Baskett on social media at the start of spring. "Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways," she told fans online at the time. 

According to court documents obtained by E! News at the time, the Girls Next Door alum cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and listed the date of separation as January 1. She and her former basketball beau both had requested joint legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son, Hank, and 4-year-old daughter, Alijah

Just days ago after the Thanksgiving weekend, Wilkinson confirmed to fans she was dating someone special—herself. "Been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love," she wrote online.

No matter what the courts say, it seems the star has officially moved on, including on her 2018 holiday card—which features only her with their two kids. 

