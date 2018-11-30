by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 2:44 PM
Will the real queen of Christmas stand up? Melissa Joan Hart and Candace Cameron Bure are buddies on social media and star in just about every Christmas-themed TV movie out there, but don't call them rivals.
Hart, who stars in Lifetime's A Very Nutty Christmas airing Friday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m., is happy to give Cameron Bure the title of Queen of Christmas.
"I would give to her in a second," Hart told E! News. And she wants to costar in a made-for-TV-movie with her Christmas pal.
In a separate interview, Cameron Bure, who stars in Hallmark's A Shoe Addict's Christmas, said she's never had any competition with Hart or any of the common Christmas movie stars like Hart or Lacey Chabert, they don't compare ratings, it's just about support.
"The really cool thing about Hallmark Channel and even the other networks that all of us women that are in our 30s and 40s and we're working and doing these films is that we're so supportive of each other because right now, this day, this time and place in our world, we have to be supportive of one another and we really, truly are," Cameron Bure said.
"This is a place for women to say, we are working, we are leading these movies, we are producing them, we are directing them and we thank the networks that are giving us the platform to do it," she added.
And what about getting everyone together?
"I would love to play sisters or something, have some fun with that," Hart said. And she didn't stop there, why not get the rest of the Christmas queens from Lifetime and Hallmark together a la Ocean's 8?
"Danica McKellar, Kellie Martin, we get the whole crew to—Megan Hilty—all the sisters of Christmas or something, right? The seven sisters of Christmas or something. I love it," Hart pitched.
Um, Hallmark/Lifetime, are you listening? Click play on the videos above to hear more from the stars.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?