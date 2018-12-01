2018 Holiday Gift Guide for Trendy Tots

It's also at this toddler stage that it's so fun to buy them presents around the holidays. You're able to pick out goodies based on their likes. Maybe your doll is all about makeup. Or maybe they've got a knack for music.

You just want to smother them with kisses, don't you? The only thing that makes them cuter is when they start walking and talking and developing those sparkling littler personalities that make them into actual humans.

Here's something everyone knows: babies are so freaking cute.

Whatever it is, there's a gift for them on this list.

Toddler Musical Instruments Here's a big gift they'll love: A full-out set of toddler sized musical instruments in a rainbow of colors. BUY IT: Toddler Musical Instruments, $34

Kids Water Bottle You always carry around a jumbo size bottle of water and it's a good thing. You're setting such a good example. BUY IT: CamelBak Kids Water Bottle, $13

Hunter Rain Boots Hunter rain boots are a staple item in your closet, so they should also be a staple in your babe's wardrobe, too. Don't you think? BUY IT: Classic Hunter Rain Boots, $55

Kinetic Sand Playset Your little beach bunny loves the sand, but they can't be there all the time. Bring it to them with this rad kinetic playset. BUY IT: Kinetic Sand Playset, $10





Construction Plate & Utensil Set So your little tike likes to play restaurant? This plate and utensil set will make them oh-so-happy. BUY IT: Construction Plate & Utensil Set, $18

100 First Words for Little Geeks Book If your baby is basically a genius, here's a neat gift everyone in the fam can enjoy. This book is filled with first words that put mama and dada to shame. BUY IT: 100 First Words for Little Geeks Book, $10

Snowman Robe The weather outside is frightful, but getting out of the bathtub doesn't have to be! This cheeky robe is warm and cute. BUY IT: Tucker + Tate Snowman Robe, $45

Piano Dance Mat So you've got a hyper little nugget, do you? Tire ‘em out with a fun piano dance mat that's just as entertaining as it is easy. BUY IT: Piano Dance Mat, $80

Reindeer Stuffed Animal and Book If your kid is super excited about the holiday season, you'd be wise to get them a thematic gift. A stuffed reindeer and coordinating book are just the ticket. BUY IT: Stuffed Reindeer & If I Were a Reindeer Book, $35

Jogger Pants We don't care what age you are, literally everyone needs a pair of super cozy joggers. Besides, this mini size is cute as can be! BUY IT: Zip-Pocket Jogger Pants, $28

Glitter Sneakers Active tots need sneakers of some kind to strap on, so you might as well get them a festive glittery pair that'll make ‘em smile. BUY IT: Steve Madden Sneakers, $55





Play Teepee Kids have such wild imaginations and that's what makes them so special. Help them bring theirs to life with a fun play Teepee they can set up in their room. BUY IT: Play Teepee, $178

Thermal PJs Is there anything more precious than the sight of your littlie in a sweet matching PJ set? We think not. BUY IT: Thermal Fitted Pajamas, $35

Patagonia Jacket You are obsessed with your Patagonia jacket and no one blames you for that—its awesome. The only thing that makes it better? A matching one for your mini me. BUY IT: Patagonia Jacket, $99

Mini Guitar Oh your mini me has a flair for music? This interactive guitar is a fun, non-intimating way to get ‘em started. BUY IT: Kids Logo Mini Guitar, $79

Beauty Belongings Kit So your lil pal loves getting into mommy's makeup? She might not be old enough to wear it, but she can pretend with this fun kit. BUY IT: Beauty Belongings Kit, $30

Star Diner Restaurant Play Set If your little tike loves food, maybe they're destined to be a chef. Start 'em early with this cute restaurant set. BUY IT: Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant Play Set, $30

Ugg Boots Just because they're babies doesn't mean they can't sport super cute shoes just like mom and dad! BUY IT: Classic UGG Boots, $110