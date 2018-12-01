Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Married

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Dec. 1, 2018 4:30 AM
Let the wedding celebrations continue!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's romantic weekend carried on as the couple participated in a western wedding ceremony in her native India, People and Vogue reported Saturday.
A source tells E! News the bride wore a stunning Ralph Lauren ensemble as the groom's dad Kevin Jonas Sr. officiated the Christian service. Nick and the entire wedding party also wore Ralph Lauren.
Guests including Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas witnessed the romantic moments at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple exchanged Chopard wedding rings.
"Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding in Jodhpur, India, this weekend," read a message posted on the Ralph Lauren Instagram page. "Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple—Priyanka in a custom Ralph Lauren gown and Nick in a custom Purple Label tuxedo—as well as the members of their wedding party."
Nick and Proyanka's relationship began back when Lauren invited them to attend the2017 Met Gala gala together, although they had been flirting over text for some time beforehand, according to Vogue.
While details are just coming in, this event marks one of two wedding ceremonies planned for the bride and groom this weekend. An Indian ceremony is also scheduled that will honor Priyanka's heritage and culture.
"People will need vacations after this wedding," Priyanka teased to Vogue when discussing all the events planned for the weekend.
Before their big wedding weekend, both Nick and Priyanka discussed how faith brought them closer together during their fairy-tale romance.
AP/Shutterstock
"I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those," Nick previously shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy on the Today show. "They are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I'm excited to start our lives together."
When asked about her fiancé's remarks just a few weeks later, Priyanka couldn't help but agree with Nick's assessment.
"We have that in common very much," she shared with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."
Guests who are enjoying the wedding festivities immediately received a taste of Indian hospitality when they arrived.
According to reports, visitors received informational guides, key cards, luggage tags and more goodies with "NP" as the signature to symbolize Nick and Priyanka's bond.
And while the wedding festivities are nowhere close to being finished, a source tells E! News that a honeymoon won't kick off until early 2019. As for plans to start a family, let's just say it's been discussed before.
"I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now," Priyanka joked to E! News when asked about BFF Meghan Markle's pregnancy. "I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'"
