Gabrielle Union's holiday gift guide will make you and your family feel like you're in Hollywood.

With the arrival of her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, the Being Mary Jane star has gift recommendations that are suited for warm nights spent inside with family. From the perfect chardonnay to wide-leg sweatpants you'll want to live in, these gifts will make you want to lay out and pamper yourself.

Her list will also make you channel your inner pop culture fan with picks created by her famous friends. Chrissy Teigen's cookbook, George Clooney's tequila, John Legend's Christmas album, Gabrielle's NY&Co. clothing—these picks will make anyone feel like a Hollywood insider.