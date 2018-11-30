Youtube
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 8:13 AM
Miley Cyrus is no stranger to controversy and her latest music video is raising plenty of eyebrows again.
On Thursday, Mark Ronson released his new country-disco song and music video, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," featuring the singer. The video shows her embarking on a wild police chase. It also depicts controversial scenes showing kids and guns, strippers, religious figures and symbolism and more.
The video also contains several Easter Eggs referencing her famous naked "Wrecking Ball" clip, which also caused controversy when it was released in 2013 during Cyrus' Bangerz days.
Cyrus and Ronson plan on performing "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" on Saturday Night Live on December 15.
Check out controversial scenes and Easter Eggs shown in the music video below.
Children are shown enjoying target practice.
Such pregame protests, which take place during the National Anthem at NFL games, began in 2016 and were originally meant to raise awareness of what critics say is often brutal treatment of minorities by U.S. law enforcement.
There are photos of Cyrus from her "Wrecking Ball" and "Younger Now" era in a helicopter.
The license plate of the Mercedes Cyrus is driving is 370H55V, which looks like "a--hole" upside down and backwards.
The scene is a call balk to the time conservatives slammed Cyrus for appearing to dance around a stripper pole at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards. Note the mock Fox News channel.
And speaking of "Wrecking Ball," Cyrus shows viewers more than they expected in this video too.
A couple of priests are seen at a strip club.
Two seconds later, Cyrus' car busts out of a brick wall behind them, showering them with debris.
Cyrus is a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, often the target of protests. Statues depicting a satirical, naked version of him, a take on the Emperor's New Clothes, were erected in various U.S. cities even before he was elected in November 2016.
Is that...
The video features Jesus symbolism at the end, along with another "Wrecking Ball" easter egg—Cyrus stands on top of the cinder blocks she previously smashed.
