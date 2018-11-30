EXCLUSIVE!

Um, Is 90 Day Fiancé Star Steven Jealous of His Own Baby?

Olga, you may have just had a C-section and have a new baby at home, but won't you also pay attention to Steven? That's what Steven wants to know in the 90 Day Fiancé exclusive preview above.

In the exclusive preview, Steven, 20, sits down with his nursing fiancé to hash out why he's felt so slighted recently. When they first got together in Ocean City, Maryland, Olga was so happy to see her beau when he returned from work, he said, but now in her native Russia, it's not the case.

"I don't know why, what happened?" Steven asks.

"How do you suppose, like after operation, I have to be like, super happy person, like," Olga, 20, says.

But he's not asking her to be "super happy," he says.

"It's like, really, like, you're not even excited I'm here anymore," he says. "You're happy that I get the things you need for the baby and everything like that, but are you really actually happy that I'm here? I'm literally going out and breaking my ass to get your visa done before I leave. You should be appreciating every single thing that I'm doing for you."

The couple met on the beach over the summer and after a month and a half of dating, Olga became pregnant. She returned to Russia, but the two planned to reunite and get Olga over to America after she had the baby.

"Have you ever said thank you to me for what I'm doing so far?" Steven asks. "No, not really, you really don't, because I'd remember that…Our son cannot be the main thing, we have to keep focusing on us as well. We have to put equal times, the kid can't be before me, I can't put the kid before you, we both have to come equally."

Click play on the video above to see more.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

