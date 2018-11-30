Olga, you may have just had a C-section and have a new baby at home, but won't you also pay attention to Steven? That's what Steven wants to know in the 90 Day Fiancé exclusive preview above.

In the exclusive preview, Steven, 20, sits down with his nursing fiancé to hash out why he's felt so slighted recently. When they first got together in Ocean City, Maryland, Olga was so happy to see her beau when he returned from work, he said, but now in her native Russia, it's not the case.

"I don't know why, what happened?" Steven asks.

"How do you suppose, like after operation, I have to be like, super happy person, like," Olga, 20, says.

But he's not asking her to be "super happy," he says.