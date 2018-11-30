Winnie Harlow shared her side of the story and now it's Tyra Banks' turn.

Back in May, the 24-year-old Victoria's Secret model didn't mince her feelings about Banks' decades-long modeling competition show, America's Next Top Model, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.

"I really started [modeling] after the show because that really didn't do anything for my career...which it doesn't do for any model's career realistically," she said at the time, explaining that it was a respected photographer who had seen her photos online and asked to do a shoot with her that launched her into the industry.

As for her appearance on the show's cycle 21 in 2014, "I thought that was going to be a career starter, but it was really like a reality TV show," she elaborated. "That's not what I signed up for."

Despite her feelings on the experience, Harlow expressed her gratitude. "It was still a part of my history and I'm really grateful for everything that I've done to get where I am."