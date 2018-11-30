Jay-Z Slams Kanye West's MAGA Support in Meek Mill's "What's Free"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kanye West, Jay-Z

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A man has come between Jay-Z and Kanye West: President Donald Trump.

Jay-Z took aim at the controversial rapper in his verse on "What's Free," a collaboration with Meek Mill and Rick Ross. The song, which appears on Meek Mill's new album Championships, is a spin on Notorious B.I.G.'s 1997 classic "What's Beef." Mocking West for his support of Trump and for wearing "Make America Great Again" hats, Jay-Z rapped, "No red hat, don't Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince's DNA, uh / I ain't one of these house n---as you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours."

Jay-Z then seemingly compared West's wife, Kim Kardashian, to his own wife, Beyoncé.

"My spou— (C'mon man)," he rapped. "My route better, of course."

Jay-Z and West's relationship has been tumultuous for a while. In an interview with David Letterman that aired in April, Jay-Z admitted they were taking a break from each other. "That's my brother. We're beyond friends. Really, like literally, my little brother is Kanye, and like your little brother, things happen sometimes...Do you have siblings? You guys ever have a falling out? It's like that. That's your sibling forever. We don't come from the same mom and dad, but I watched Kanye without an album. The thing I respect about him is he is the same person who interrupted our studio session, stood on the table and started rapping. We were like, 'Could you please get down?' He was like, 'No! I am the savior of Chicago!' He didn't even have a record."

Photos

Kanye West's Style Evolution

Two months ago, West posted a picture of Jay-Z and Beyoncé on Instagram, calling them "famleeeeee." Fans took it as a sign that things were better between the "Holy Grail" rappers—but that was before West flew to Washington, D.C., for a meeting in the Oval Office with Trump. In the days leading up to Championships' release, Meek Mill reiterated his criticism of West's allegiance to Trump and said he'd advised him to skip that very meeting. "It was a mockery, really," he told Vulture. "I don't think [West] addressed anything that had to do with what was tough on justice reform. He wasn't prepared for it, and he shouldn't have done it."

 "I had phone calls with Kanye for hours. He was trying to get me to go to things like that," Meek Mill added. His talks with Kardashian were more promising—"she knew a lot more information than I thought she would know"—but led to nowhere. "I just couldn't reason with them."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jay-Z , Kanye West , Meek Mill , Music , Feuds , Controversy , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kesha, 2019 Governor's Awards

Dr. Luke and Kesha's Legal Battle Gets Even Nastier: What They're Claiming Now

Shawn Mendes

15 Jingle Ball Music Moments We'll Never Forget On and Off Stage

Ed Sheeran, James Corden, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Memorable Moments

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Takes Us on a Fiery Police Chase in ''Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'' Music Video

Mac Miller's Secret Instagram Is Discovered

Ariana Grande, Legally Blonde, Jennifer Coolidge, Thank U Next Video

Celebrity Cameos in Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video

Justin Bieber, London

You Better Belieb Justin Bieber Is Dropping New Music ''Sooner Than You Think''

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.