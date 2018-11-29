Stormi Webster is living her best life.

In Kylie Jenner's newest vlog from the Astroworld tour, baby Stormi steals the show with her adorable backstage moments.

Just before she and Kylie arrive at Travis Scott's show, the mother-daughter duo takes a car ride through New York City. Knowing that Stormi is a total Daddy's girl, the 21-year-old tells her, "We're going to see Dada!"

In response, Stormi excitedly giggles and shouts, "Dada," from her car seat.

When they arrive at the Madison Square Garden they head backstage to Stormi's personal dressing room, where Kylie says Stormi chills and watches her father perform until bedtime. Unfortunately, it's too loud for her to watch from the actual crowd, but by the looks of it, she probably has more fun playing with her toys inside the VIP room.