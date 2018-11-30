Before we've even finished our Thanksgiving leftovers, it's time to get into the holiday spirit. For iHeartRadio, this means it's officially Jingle Ball season!

The 12-city tour will stop at The Forum in Los Angeles tonight followed by dates in San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Ft. Lauderdale.

For this evening's show, some of the biggest names in pop music will come together for 102.7 KIISFM's annual party.

Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabelloand more are set to perform their biggest hits.

And knowing iHeartRadio, there's bound to be some surprises on this extended tour.