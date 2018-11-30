2018 Holiday Must-Have Gifts for the Men

Everyone always says that men are simple, but shopping for men? Not so simple.

Some men in our lives aren't too complicated. Ask them what sweater they want as a present and they haven't a clue. Other dudes are the complete opposite. They only wear a specific brand in a specific color. So needless to say, it's up to you to know your guy. Once you've got that part covered, we can help you out with the holiday gift brainstorming.

Don't worry: Whether you're looking for your dad or your BFF, we promise you'll find something perfectly fitting on this list.

 

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Ray-bans

Ray-bans are the man's sunglasses, but he can only own so many pairs of the OG Wayfair style. Give him another option with these rad round frames, will ya?

BUY IT: Ray-ban Sunglasses, $150

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Vince Sweater

Some people say you have to sacrifice comfort for style. This long-sleeve knit crew neck sweater proves them wrong and is the perfect addition to any cool dude's winter wardrobe.

BUY IT: Vince Crew Neck Sweater, $70

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Peach Tea Whiskey

Bourbon is a gentleman's drink, this we know. Upgrade your dude's game with a fun flavored version. Bonus points for this cool gasoline can tin design.

BUY IT: Stillhouse Peach Tea Whiskey, $14

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Aesop Grooming Kit

Some men really love a good skincare experience, and we are here to support them. This full-on grooming kit is luxe, but also practical.

BUY IT: Aesop Grooming Kit, $150

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Bose Speaker

For the guy who's always doing something adventurous and fun, be it the beach or the mountains, a high-qaulity portable speaker will be much appreciated.

BUY IT: Bose Speaker, $129

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Beats Wireless Headphones

Upgrade his old-school headphones with these sleek Beats wireless headphones. Bonus: The earhooks maximize comfort and stability, making them compatible with any activity.

BUY IT: Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Headphones, $160

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Unisex Fragrance

For the fanciest guy you know, look no further than this Western-inspired unisex fragrance. Sounds sexy, doesn't it?

BUY IT: Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, $80

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Tie Set

For the professional in your life, this full-blown tie set is a dream come true. Need we say more?

BUY IT: The Essentials Tie Box, $165

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Diptyque Candle

Some guys like food, some guys like a nice smelling home. If your man is of the latter, a fancypants candle is exactly what he should be getting this holiday season.

BUY IT: Diptyque Candle, $64

 

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Kiehl's Skincare for Men

Pamper your fave men with the gift of glowing skin (a.k.a. this complete collection of age defenders, which is specially formulated for the needs of men's skin.)

BUY IT: Kiehl's Men's Heavy Lifters Set, $68

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Sock Gift Set

Spice up your dude's sock game with this fun and festive sock gift box, which includes seven pairs of socks with multicolored patterns—one for each day of the week!

BUY IT: Happy Socks Gift Box, $75

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Charging Dock

For the tech-savvy dad, this attractive wireless charging dock is the perfect gift!

BUY IT: Native Union Wireless Charging Dock, $80

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Flannel PJs

These soft flannel pajamas with a bold plaid print are sure to add a touch of holiday spirit to your guy's wardrobe and keep him warm all winter long!

BUY IT: Father Flannel Pajamas, $60

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Burberry Travel Spray

If your low-key guy isn't quite a cologne guy, but still likes to smell nice, this convenient travel spray is a simple way to introduce him.

BUY IT: Mr. Burberry Travel Spray, $30

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Temperature Control Mug

Your dude is a self-proclaimed coffee snob and you've come to upset it. Make his day with this temperature control mug that's well worth the price tag.

BUY IT: Ember Temperature Control Mug, $80

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Suitcase

During the holiday season, it's no secret that airports can be really stressful. Ease his mind and lighten his load with a convenient and stylish carry-on.

BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. Trade Carry-On, $150

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Levi's Trapper Hat

So you bestie or relative lives in the frigid cold? They won't be mad one bit with this super warm trapper hat.

BUY IT: Levi's Faux Fur Lined Nylon Trapper, $20

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Eddie Bauer Sherpa Blanket

If your favorite guy loves to get cozy, this is the perfect gift for him. This Fairisle throw features a brushed fleece face that reverses to a super soft Sherpa fleece.

BUY IT: Eddie Bauer Fairisle Sherpa Throw, $24

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Wool Gloves

Knitted in Scotland from Donegal Merino wool, these thick and insulating gloves are just what he needs to get through winter's coldest days. Plus, the neutral color makes them easy to pair with any coat!

BUY IT: Donegal Merino Wool Gloves, $75

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Shaving Products

The shave cream and post shave balm in this shaving set are key for a smooth shaving experience this winter. The cream ensures a close and comfortable shave while the balm provides immediate relief afterwards.

BUY IT: Harry's Shaving Set, $20

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

UGG Slippers

These super-comfy UGGs are the perfect gift for your hard-working man who's feet need a little love. Trust: The suede slipper with fleece lining will make them hard to take off.

BUY IT: Men's UGG Slippers, $80

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

Duffel Bag

If he likes to travel, this duffel bag is ideal for gifting. Why? Simple, the best-selling design offers maximum organization and classic style on the go.

BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel, $85

