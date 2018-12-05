After her world as she knew it imploded almost five years ago, Paula Pattonhad to chart a new course on her own for the first time in her adult life.

Luckily, she had a few guiding lights, particularly her son Julian.

And after some months where it wasn't immediately obvious which direction she was going to take, when her estranged husband Robin Thickewas dedicating songs to her and sounding all lovelorn and stuff, Patton filed for divorce. Then, slowly but surely, she set about rebuilding her life.

"I mean, the honest truth is it has been challenging, but it's been a year of growth, lots of healing, learning about all new things, but I've come out of it stronger," Patton said on Good Morning America in March 2015.

"My son's happy," she added. "And I'm very—you know, I feel like everything happens for a reason. And then you have to move on and grow from there."