As Priyanka Chopra has been preparing to becomes a bride, she's had these ladies by her side.

It's no secret that the Quantico alum is exchanging vows with pop star Nick Jonasthis weekend in India. The power couple's wedding festivities have featured an array of traditional events through the week, culminating in weekend ceremonies where they will officially tie the knot.

As is customary for many couples, the two are slated to have the support of a bridal party—and a pretty big one, at that. "Nick has 11 groomsmen," a source previously told E! News. Traditionally, the bride will select nearly as many bridesmaids to match and, judging by the bevy of ladies Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party with earlier this month, that will most likely be the case for this wedding, too.