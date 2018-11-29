Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding

It's the news wedding watchers didn't want to hear.

According to multiple reports, Meghan Markle will not be attending best friend Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas this weekend in India.

"Meghan isn't trying to travel as much as she is pregnant," a source shared with Entertainment Tonight. "But Priyanka and Nick are extremely happy because their closest friends and family are in India to celebrate their marriage."

Many pop culture fans were hopeful that Meghan would find a way to make the trip. After all, their friendship goes all the way back to 2016 when the twosome met at an Elle Women in Television dinner.

In fact, Priyanka scored an invite to Meghan's special day when she married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel. Ultimately, there's still plenty of love between the friends.