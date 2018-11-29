In her new docu-series, in an emotional letter to fans, Ariana Grande opens up about her feelings about what she calls the "horrendous" 2017 suicide bombing at her Manchester concert.

Grande announced on social media earlier this week that the biographical project, titled Dangerous Woman Diaries, has been produced and will begin airing on Thursday. Four episodes were released on YouTube. In the fourth one, Grande displays a letter she penned to her fans about the Manchester terrorist attack, which killed 22 people and injured at least 500 others.

"I'm writing to you this February 22, 2018," she wrote. "It's been eight months since the attack at our show at the Manchester Arena. It's impossible to know where to start or to know what to say about this part. May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life."