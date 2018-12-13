Happy birthday, Taylor Swift!

We couldn't be more excited that the popstar is turning 29 years old today.

Sure, we wish could be partying at one of the performer's amazing birthday bashes with all of her celeb pals, but we'll settle for voting for our favorite of her iconic music videos instead.

Swift has had a pretty incredible year traveling the globe on her Reputation World Tour, as well as being named the top influencer on Twitter and that's only the beginning.

We couldn't get enough of seeing all of her amazing social media posts from the road and we have our fingers crossed that the singer will share a look at her birthday celebrations today on Instagram as well.

In honor of the Pennsylvania native's big day, we are asking you to do the impossible...pick her best music video of all time.

That's right, we narrowed it down, but you have the most important task of all, which is picking the best of the best of her iconic videos.