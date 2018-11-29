Queen Elizabeth II Is Especially Regal in Newly Unveiled Portrait

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been unveiled.

An oil painting, done by artist Nicky Philipps, has gone on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is the Queen's official royal residence in Scotland. In the portrait, the royal monarch can be seen wearing the ceremonial robes and collar of the Order of the Thistle. The background of the painting shows a view of Salisbury Crags, which are a series of cliffs in nearby Holyrood Park.

If you're visiting the Palace of Holyroodhouse, you will be able to see the portrait hanging up in the Royal Dining Room. The royal family still uses that specific room today for entertaining.