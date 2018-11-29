Snooki Celebrates Her Wedding Anniversary as She Prepares for Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 12:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, Jionni LaValle, Wedding

Splash News

Happy anniversary, Snooki and Jionni Lavalle!

The 31-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, and her husband, also 31, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday.

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life," Snooki wrote on Instagram, alongside throwback photos from their Great Gatsby-themed wedding. "You are my everything and I'm so excited for what the future holds for us as a couple and as parents. There's no one else I would rather be on this journey with than you , hunnie. @jlavalle5."

Snooki announced her pregnancy last week. Her and Jionni's new addition will join son Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and daughter Giovanna LaValle, 4.

Photos

Snooki & Jionni: Romance Rewind

Snooki's co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, who appeared with them in the original Jersey Shore, also expressed their best wishes to the couple.

"[three fire emojis] Happy anniversary," JWoww commented.

"Happy anniversary!! [heart emoji]," wrote Sammi.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Snooki , Anniversaries , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott Serenades Kylie Jenner in Front of 20,000 Fans

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Are "Getting Serious"—But Don't Expect a Wedding Invite Anytime Soon

Hailey Baldwin, Vogue Arabia, December 2018

Hailey Baldwin Won't Become a Mom "Anytime Soon"

Nazanin Mandi, Miguel, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Nazanin Mandi Opens Up About "Incredible" Wedding to Miguel

Priyanka Chopra, Vogue, January 2019

Nick Jonas Slid Into Priyanka Chopra's DMs: Every Love Story Detail You've Been Dying to Know

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas 810

Nattie Neidhart's Eulogy For Late Father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart Will Move You to Tears

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino Marries Girlfriend Daniella Pick in Private Wedding Ceremony

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.