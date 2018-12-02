Facing her fears.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian returned to Paris for the first time following her 2016 robbery. As you surely know, the KKW Beauty boss was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room while in the City of Lights for Fashion Week.

Thus, the reality TV veteran was hesitant when husband Kanye West asked her to return to Paris for close friend Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton men's wear show.

"I don't wanna put any pressure on you to go to Paris, I know that was really hard the last time you were in Paris," the "I Love It" rapper relayed to his wife. "Just the world would just really love to see you there…be surprised to see you there and love to see you there. There's no pressure."

As this was so important to Kanye, Kim agreed to think about the Parisian getaway.