Ariana Grande Wears a Wedding Dress in "Thank U, Next" Behind-the-Scenes Teaser

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 12:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande

Dave Hogan/One Love Benefit

Ariana Grande is suiting up as a bride. 

Thanks to a new behind-the-scenes teaser clip of her "Thank U, Next" music video, slated to drop on Friday, the songstress shared a few more bits about the highly-anticipated project. As had already been revealed, the video will pay homage to famous girl power rom-coms like 13 Going on 30Mean Girls and Legally Blonde

The behind-the-scenes footage matched those beloved films with Grande lounging on the lawn ogling football players like Elle Woods or writing in a "burn book" à la Regina George. There was even a dollhouse sighting like the one Matt Flamhaff makes as a birthday present for Jenna Rink.   

Toward the end of the clip, there's a sighting of the famous songstress with her back to the camera donning a white wedding gown while surrounded by three bridesmaids in pink and an adorable flower girl. 

Photos

Ariana Grande Spoofs Mean Girls and More in "Thank U, Next" Video

While it seems to be a reference to Rink all dressed up in her own wedding gown for the finale of 30, it may also allude to Grande's near-brush with vows of her own.

Last month, the star and her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson called off their engagement and broke up. She dropped "Thank U, Next" a few short weeks later and name-dropped the SNL comedian as well as her other famous exes in the hit track. 

"Thought I'd end up with Sean/But he wasn't a match/Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh/Even almost got married/And for Pete, I'm so thankful/Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm/'Cause he was an angel," she sings with mentions of Big SeanMac Miller and Ricky Alvarez

Will there be other allusions to her former flames? We'll just have to wait until tomorrow to find out. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , Music Videos , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Exclusive: Sarah Hyland & Jordan Fisher Host Disney's Holidays

Nicki Minaj, Good Form

Nicki Minaj's "Good Form" Video Is Basically 4 Minutes of Butt Jiggling

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Secret Instagram Account Discovered After His Death

Mariah Carey, Monroe, Mariah Carey Kids

Mariah Carey's Kids Are the Cutest "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Backup Singers

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez

But Really, Mariah Carey Was Just "Trying to Say Something Nice" About Jennifer Lopez

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Watches Travis Scott Perform—and It's the Cutest Thing Ever

David Archuleta

American Idol's David Archuleta Says He Suffered From "PTSD" After the Show

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.