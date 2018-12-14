Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 8:00 AM
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Double trouble and double the fun, that's what birthdays are like for Mason Disick and his little brother Reign Disick.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's two boys have the same birthday—it's today in case you didn't already know—and that means at the Kardashian-Disick house it's all about the boys come Dec. 14 every year.
As Mason rings in his ninth birthday and Reign turns four years old, we thought it was cause for celebration. While at home there is sure to be a combined birthday bash for these two adorable kiddos, in our world, it means it's time to break out the old family photos!
Yes, there are a lot of family photos to choose from, but why not focus on the Disick kids since two of the three of them—sorry, Penelope your day isn't until July—are blowing out there birthday candles as we speak? OK, maybe they aren't eating cake right this second, but they could be!
From family vacations to group Halloween costumes the Disick kids love spending time together.
Sometimes their fearless leaders AKA mom and dad join in on the family fun as well, and no matter what the occasion there are always pictures...thank goodness.
Over the years, fans have seen Mason, Penelope and Reign grow up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but there is something different about looking through their sweet family snaps than watching them on TV. It feels a little more personal, and let's face it, after so many years in the spotlight we really do want to keep up with the Disick crew as much as possible.
So, in honor of the two birthday boys, we suggest you scroll through our gallery below for the best and most adorable pictures of Kourt and Scott's wild bunch. Warning: cuteness overload is bound to happen upon viewing.
As you take a trip down memory lane don't forget to show both Mason and Reign a little birthday love today. After all, you only turn nine and four once!
