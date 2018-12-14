Double trouble and double the fun, that's what birthdays are like for Mason Disick and his little brother Reign Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's two boys have the same birthday—it's today in case you didn't already know—and that means at the Kardashian-Disick house it's all about the boys come Dec. 14 every year.

As Mason rings in his ninth birthday and Reign turns four years old, we thought it was cause for celebration. While at home there is sure to be a combined birthday bash for these two adorable kiddos, in our world, it means it's time to break out the old family photos!

Yes, there are a lot of family photos to choose from, but why not focus on the Disick kids since two of the three of them—sorry, Penelope your day isn't until July—are blowing out there birthday candles as we speak? OK, maybe they aren't eating cake right this second, but they could be!

From family vacations to group Halloween costumes the Disick kids love spending time together.